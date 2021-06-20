Findon beat Worthing - cricket picture gallery

Knocks of 48 from Felix Jordan and 42 by Harrison Grayston enabled Findon to reach 189 all out, Worthing s star bowler being Shane Felton with 5-38. But if it looked a gettable total, Findon had other ideas and Brad Brinson's men bowled out the visitors for just 87. Giorgio Rigali (30) was the only batsman to pass 20 and Graham Manser's 4-21 and David Everitt's 3-15 helped the hosts to the win. It leaves Findon fifth in the table, Worthing eight. See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.