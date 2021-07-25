Findon beat Pagham in Sussex Cricket League - picture special

Findon didn't look to have enough on the board when Pagham bowled them out for 124, with Toby Kingsbury (39) and Alex Stephens (22) the only batters to pass 20. Nick Smith and Sean Rutter each took three wickets in a fine fielding and bowling performance by the visitors. But when Pagham replied, Theo Beynon-Ayres and Aiden Drake, with 15 apiece, were their top scorers as Findon skittled them for 67. Archie Cairns took 4-12, Harrison Grayston 3-25. See pictures from the win, by Stephen Goodger, on these pages and get the local cricket latest in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.