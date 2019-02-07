Don't miss chance to see undefeated heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury

Undefeated heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury is heading to Worthing on Saturday as part of his 21-date UK tour.

An Evening with Tyson Fury takes place at Worthing Leisure Centre from 7.30pm.

The self-proclaimed Gypsy King will talk about his life and career in boxing before a Q&A session, giving fight fans the chance to put their questions to him.

Fury has won all 27 of his professional fights, 19 by knockout, and became WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and lineal heavyweight champion when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

He was stripped of the IBF title when he was unable to grant a match to the mandatory challenger and then vacated the WBA, WBO and IBO titles in 2016 following a medical investigation and personal issues.

VVIP tickets for ‘An Evening with Tyson Fury’ cost £200.

That includes ten minutes in a group of ten with Fury, a professional photo and a signed glove.

VIP tickets cost £65 and include a photo with Fury, while Gold tickets cost £20.

Remaining tickets can be purchased direct from gmgoldenpromotions.co.uk

Have you read?

Newport County should not fear FA Cup tie against Manchester City, says former Worthing defender



Worthing United to take a stand against homophobia in football



Manchester City FA Cup date secured for former Worthing defender

