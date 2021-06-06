Cricket picture gallery - Worthing win at Broadwater

Ryan's 104, backed by 65 by Harry Dunn and 38 from AJ Wood, helped Worthing to a total of 291-7, with Samuel Hudson and Alex Hudson each taking three wickets. Broadwater had a good go in reply, but Ian Gooding's 61 not out and Gareth Challen's 52 could only get them to 239-7 as Giorgio Rigali and Jack Perman claimed three victims each. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald this week.