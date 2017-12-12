Chris Coleman appointed Head of Community Cricket at Sussex

Chris Coleman has been appointed Head of Community Cricket at Sussex. He will join the organisation on Monday 8th January 2018.

At the head of the Sussex Cricket Foundation - the department within Sussex Cricket that delivers community cricket programmes - Chris will be responsible for maximising participation and growth in community cricket across the county and for building on its existing health and education programmes. He will form part of the Executive Leadership Team.

Chris will arrive with 11 years’ experience at Sport England, where he has performed a variety of roles.

Most recently, Chris has been working as the National Governing Body Relationship Manager, where he has been responsible for strategy development and leading participation, growth and talent pathway improvements.

Chris has worked with a range of sports governing bodies, including orchestrating the investment and delivery of the Chance to Shine partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

During his time as a Community Sport Relationship Manager, Chris managed national governing body investment across the south east and drove business across the County Sport Partnerships.

He also has plentiful experience in the grant investment field, having previously worked as a Senior Grants Manager.

Reacting to his appointment, Chris said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Sussex Cricket to deliver more enjoyable playing opportunities for everyone across the county, regardless of background.

“Cricket has been part of my life from a very young age and I am a firm believer in the difference it can make both on and off the field.

“It is an exciting time for cricket as we have a unique opportunity to transform the cricketing landscape locally and nationally and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Sussex Cricket’s Chief Executive, Rob Andrew added: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the organisation. This is a very important appointment as we continue to build on the work of the last couple of years since the formation of the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

“Our work in the community is critical to the long-term health of cricket in the county, and we are also developing our programmes where cricket can be used to support a range of education and health initiatives.

“This is a very exciting time for cricket generally and we look forward to Chris joining us.”