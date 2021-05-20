Action from Broadwater's win over Henfield / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Ben Challen took 4-25 as Henfield struggled batting first and there were two victims apiece for Alex Halls, Paul O’Sullivan and James Horn.

Openers Graham and Nigel Waller each reached 20 to get the reply off to a solid start and Benn and Gareth Challen each passed 40 and remained unbeaten to see the hosts home.

Captain Nigel Waller said: “After heavy overnight and early morning rain it was an important toss for us to win, and sticking Henfield into bat was quickly justified by the fact that their skipper and opener was caught by James Horn off the bowling of Alex Halls from the very first ball of the match.

“All of our bowlers bowled well, restricting Henfield to a very gettable 153.

“Alex was threatening with the new ball taking two wickets, Benn bowled very tightly mid-innings picking up four wickets and he was ably supported by Sully and James Horn, who picked up two a piece.

“We got off to a solid start in pursuit of the runs putting on over 40 for the first wicket.

“All four batsman contributed with the Challen brothers then seeing us comfortably home with over 20 overs of the match remaining, with Benn and Gareth not out at the end with 40 and 48 respectively.

“After last week’s defeat at Pagham it was important to bounce back with a win and to do so relatively comfortably was encouraging.

“This will be a tough division to play in and we know that our game on Saturday against what is an exceptionally strong West Chiltington side will be a very tough test for us.”

Worthing CC v Littlehampton CC

Worthing CC registered their first victory of the season with a comprehensive 77-run victory at home to Littlehampton.

Put into bat on another wet and windy day, Worthing started well before losing three quick wickets to slip to 51-3.

Wickets fell at key intervals but contributions from Aden-Jay Wood (30), skipper Harry Dunn (28) and Giorgio Rigali (48), meant the hosts posted a competitive 185.

Worthing picked up wickets in clusters leaving Littlehampton reeling on 50-6.

Rigali took a magnificent 5-25 from nine overs, a spell which took the game away from the visitors.

Rohan Ryan picked up the final three wickets to fall, and saw Worthing bowl out Littlehampton for 108, which earned the maximum 30 points.

Skipper Dunn was delighted with his teams’ display.

“It was a brilliant performance from the lads and great to bounce back after a disappointing result last week. Losing the toss again wasn’t ideal and batting was difficult so to get to 180 was a good effort,” Dunn said.

“Giorgio dug in well and unlucky not to get what would’ve been a well deserved 50. Once again Giorgio with the new ball was devastating, he’s bowling brilliantly at the moment which is great for us. Also good to see Rohan chip in with a few wickets.

“It was great to get up and running with our first win and I think we are only going to get better as the season goes on.

Worthing travel to Slinfold on Saturday while Littlehamption host Ansty.

Southwick 1st v Cuckfield CC 3rd

Southwick won the toss and elected to field given the damp wicket and drying conditions.

The bowlers initially struggled against Cuckfield’s dogged openers, but the break came from Russell Martin’s well-honed spin bowling. His figures of 4-33 and captain Harry Dorgan’s 3-30 helped restrict Cuckfield to 150 all out from 36.3 overs.

Southwick’s opening pair of Rob Cornell (62) and Chris Paine (29) were backed up by Matt Vokes (27) and the job was all but done for the home side, winning by six wickets with four overs to spare.

Hurstpierpoint 2nd v Southwick 2nd

Batting first on a wicket that had been sensibly covered the night before, the Southwick were glad to be playing – though the positivity didn’t last long.

The only six registered in this fixture was not runs but the six stitches to Southwick batsman Chris Winter’s eyebrow from a top edge into his face – a stark reminder to wear a helmet when batting.

With Winter off to hospital and his driver Jamie Evans unable to bat for being four minutes late returning to the field – and despite knocks from Mark Broxup, Sean Shepherd and captain Bernie Hughes – Southwick managed just 92/8.