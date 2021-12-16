Axed captain Ben Brown quits Sussex CCC after 22 years

Ben Brown in One Day Cup action for Sussex in 2021 - which has turned out to be his final season at Hove / Picture: Getty

Sussex CEO Rob Andrew said: “Ben had two seasons remaining on his contract and, as you’d expect with a player of his quality, was very much a part of our plans for the future.

“We’ve tried hard to find a way forward that keeps him at the club and until very recently thought that would be something we could achieve. However, it’s now clear that Ben is set on a change, and it would be in nobody’s interests to keep him at Sussex against his will.

“Despite hoping it wouldn’t be necessary, once Ben first mentioned that he was feeling unsettled it was only prudent that we began exploring potential replacements for next summer. We will have some news on that front very shortly.

“Ben has been part of Sussex for over two decades and has a record he can be extremely proud of. He has always given everything with the bat, the gloves or with his captaincy.

“Of course, we’re disappointed that his playing days here are ending, but that doesn’t detract from his achievements or from our gratitude for his service to the club. We wish him the very best of luck in whatever he does next and look forward to welcoming him back to Hove in the future.”

Brown, who was replaced as four-day and 50-over captain midway through the 2021 season, issued the following statement: “As this chapter of my career draws to a close, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Sussex for the opportunities I have been afforded over a 22-year association with club. Since I was first selected as an eleven-year-old I have made life-long friends, travelled the world, and made memories for life playing cricket for Sussex.

“To have had the opportunity to play as much as I have for my home club makes me immensely proud and I am hugely grateful to everyone at Sussex over the years who have helped turn my dreams into a reality. I am also thankful for the opportunity to become Club Captain, a job that gave me immense pride and pleasure to do, and I look forward to returning to Hove in the future to reflect on seeing my name on the captain’s board, alongside so many great names of Sussex Cricket.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Sussex members, sponsors, stewards, ground, catering and office staff, and everyone in-between, you have all made Sussex such a special place to play cricket.

“Thank you too, to all the coaches and players I have had the great honour to work with and get to know over the years at Sussex, I have learnt so much from you all and it has been a privilege to play and work alongside you all.

“I would like to wish the current squad and support staff all the best in the coming years, and I look forward to seeing the young squad flourish over seasons to come at Hove. For me personally it is time to return to being a Sussex supporter as I look forward to a new chapter of my cricket career.”

After graduating from the club’s youth pathway, Brown made his first team debut for Sussex in 2007. Since then, he has made 318 appearances across all formats, scoring 10,843 runs, taking 543 catches and executing 40 stumpings. Ben also captained Sussex in Championship and one-day cricket for four years after being appointed during the 2017 season.