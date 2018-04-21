Aussie indigenous team heading for Sussex

Arundel Castle will welcome Cricket Australia’s Indigenous XI later in the year.

The touring Australian team will take on the MCC at the one of the most scenic grounds in the country on Tuesday, June 5.

To commemorate 150 years since an Aboriginal cricket team became the first sporting side from Australia to tour internationally, a 13-man touring party will proudly represent their country in several matches to be played across England.

Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary James Rufey is pleased to have an Australian team coming to Arundel. He said: “We are delighted to be part of this historic Australian tour. Our ground has a marvellous history with Australian cricket and we’re very much look forward to welcoming the Indigenous XI in June.

“Tradition is assured for the match as the MCC will be the opponents. It promises to be a great day.”

The Indigenous XI’s 13-man touring party will include former Australia international Dan Christian.

Speaking about the squad, Australia national talent manager Greg Chapell said: “We have assembled two strong squads for this tour that include four players who are current or have previously represented Australia – Dan (Christian), Ashleigh (Gardner,) D’Arcy (Short) and Scott (Boland) – and a further six players on WBBL, BBL or State contracts last season.”