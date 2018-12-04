Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace: Chris Hughton's post-match reaction on 'special win', Duffy red card and penalty incidents

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has reacted to 'one of their most special' wins yet as a 10-man Seagulls saw off arch-rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex tonight.

Glenn Murray struck a controversial penalty against his former side, Leon Balogun scored with his first touch and Shane Duffy saw red for a pushing-motion headbutt - that was all inside six first-half minutes.

Substitute Florin Andone made in 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion before half-time to put the hosts on their way to a memorable Premier League win against Palace in the so-called M23 derby.

Palace did pull one back late on, Luka Milovojevic converting, what was this time a definite penalty, but the home side held strong for the final few minutes for a memorable win.

Post-match Hughton had his say on all the key moments and gave his overall reaction.

Is that the most special win yet?

"I think it was one of the most special, not because of the rivalry, because there were a lot of incidents in the game and the way we started well. Probably from what we have learnt as well.

"We knew we had to work incredibly hard as they are a gifted side and if they get one goal earlier, they can get ahead of steam.

"It's one of the proudest ones as we have to defend really well. I ended up really disappointed they got the penalty, I know they had a lot of the ball in that period, but I think if it had finished 3-0 we would have thoroughly deserved it."

Shane Duffy red card

"What you have to do, as soon as it happens is not think about it, you have to (as a manager) think what is going to happen now? You can't afford any disappointment anger of whatever effect you.

"The first thing is a big call of who is going to come off. Pascal Gross has been one of our most influential players.

"What happened happened. Shane will have to learn from it. He is an experienced player and should know better. He will learn from that."

Balogun scoring with his first touch

"I was certainly more concerned about him doing the right things in our box - defending corners and free kicks and so. That's always the bit when someone comes on.

"I think that was the most important goal. It makes the gap that little bit bigger and a mountain for them to climb. Andone's was certainly the best goal, but Leon's goal was the most important one."

Thoughts on the decision for the first penalty

"In all honesty, if I looked all three incidents. I have no problem with their penalty. There were two penalties shouts after that.

"Yes, the first was a soft one - McArthur got a touch on the ball, but I also think (for the one not given) Glenn's was a penalty. That's the decision referees have to make, it happens so fast and it's very difficult."

Murray injury

"He went over on his shoulder and at the moment he is very, very sore. We will assess that one in the morning."

On the points tally so far

"I am delighted. For any emotions of the game straight after or at any point, they are about how many points you have got, not where you are in the league. How many you have got and how far you are away from the bottom of the league. That is really all that matters.

"I am also pleased as we have been good in the last two games. Our form has been a bit up and down, we have got results when probably we haven't played so well, but I think we have played really well in the last two games and that is encouraging."