Welch backs Webb to take out Wardley in heavyweight clash

Nick Webb / Picture: Getty

Brighton based heavyweight Webb takes on unbeaten prospect Fabio Wardley, 11-0, as chief support to the Kid Galahad vs Jazzer Dickens main event at the second Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday night.

Former British and Commonwealth Champion Welch told the Brighton Indy: “We are clearly in the away corner, so Nick will be switched on the first bell, I’m not for one minute suggesting any skulduggery but over the years I’ve seen the visiting fighter stopped too early by the referee after taking minimal punishment, and we’ve all seen ‘home fighters’ favoured with inaccurate scorecards.

"Wardley is a quality fighter whose come from the White Collar ranks rather than with an amateur pedigree, but facing Nick he’s going to have to be on his A game. I’m not one for making big knockout predictions, saying my man's going to knock out their man out, clearly I fancy Nick to take his ‘0’ away, but whatever the outcome on the night at the end Wardley will know he’s been in a fight”

At Friday lunchtime’s weigh in, Webb tipped the scales at 18st 3ibs whilst Wardley gives away over a stone to his opponent after weighing in at 16 stone 11ibs.