Heavyweight Welch already has a boxing exit plan

Tommy Welch is back in the ring on Friday night

But just weeks after former world heavyweight champ David Haye announced a comeback at the age of 40, Welch’s father and coach, former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott, told the Herald: “We are looking at a three to four-year plan – Tommy will be out of the sport by 31.

“Tommy’s impressed a lot of people with his first four victories, this fight is the next part of the journey, Terroro is no pushover and comes into the ring with a different boxing skillset to the previous opponents.”

Another rising star in the domestic ranks, Conor Benn, appears to have totally bypassed the traditional career route, of Southern Area, English, British, Commonwealth and European titles but Welch snr still sees that as the preferred route.

“Ideally, we want the British title. In the road Tommy where grew up at Shoreham Beach there have already been two British heavyweight champions – myself and the late and legendary Tommy Farr, so Tom obviously wants to make it three and then look beyond that.

“As a sport boxing is changing, ... with the arrival of the Youtubers in the sport, the old route to some is not relevant anymore. But do we want to go down the traditional route? Of course we do.”