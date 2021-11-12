Boxer Whitworth lands southern development title

Jude Whitworth, Southern Counties Youth under-64kg development champion, with coach Ady Clark

It came with a dominant and unanimous (5-0) points decision victory over the previously undefeated George Warman from Lawrence Boxing Club in Hampshire.

The 18-year-old Worthing boxer, who defeated Daniel Couzens of Titchfield ABC in the the Southern Counties semi-finals a week earlier, forced the referee to administer a standing eight count to his opponent in the second round.

Two further doctors inspections were required in rounds two and three, as he comprehensively booked his place in the national quarter-finals.

Whitworth, who is now ranked in the top eight boxers in the country in his category, will face London champion Eniola Akingbesote from the Fight for Peace Boxing Club on Saturday at Testlands Hub Leisure Centre in Southampton, with a place in the national semi-finals at stake.