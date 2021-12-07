This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A ‘toyologist’ has revealed what popular toys are set to sell out this Christmas.

Peter Jenkinson, the “toyologist”, predicts what toys will be flying off the shelves this festive season and what will be the most sought after gifts this year that children are desperate to open on Christmas Day.

Mr Jenkinson advises parents to purchase the bigger name toys quickly before they sell out including the movie themed merchandise of Paw Patrol and Ghost Busters.

What has the “toyologist” said?

Mr Jenkinson expalined the most popular toys this year for children will be.

"Some of the top toy trends we’re seeing for 2021 are those tied into films, with the lack of new releases last year meaning we saw very little along these lines in 2020,” Mr Jenkinson told Good House Keeping.

He reveals the films of this year that will be having the most popular merchandise.

Mr Jenkinson said: "This year, we have a new Ghostbuster film, Paw Patrol hitting the big screen and a Top Gun movie, too."

What toys will be selling out?

Here’s what the “toyologist” predicts will sell out quickly.

PAW Patrol Movie Ultimate City Transforming Tower Playset
£129.99
Children 3+
This 91.2cm-tall playset is the tallest PAW Patrol tower yet, bringing the pups' Adventure City headquarters from the big screen to life. It includes a light-up rescue ramp, command centre, vehicle lift, pup elevator, lights and sounds and so much more. All six PAW Patrol figures are also included.

Ravensburger Upside Down Challenge Game
£20.00
Adults & Children 7+
It takes just 20 minutes to play, 2-6 players, and is great for either a quick game or an entire game night! It contains 100+ drawing and activity challenges!

Big Potato Top of the Pops Party Game
£14.99
14+
Top of the Pops in a box - the show opens with a quick-fire buzzer round, then it's an all-out race to describe artists and kazoo songs for your teammates to guess.

Flip Push Popper - Octopus
£4.00
Children 3+
A large push popper Octopus with eight poppet pads around the edge, that make a satisfying pop sound when pressed inwards. It comes in different colours and styles.