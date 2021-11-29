Melting sea ice helping predators hunt for longer in Arctic waters

Meltring sea ice is allowing Killer Whales to hunt for longer in Arctic waters (photo: Getty Images)

First for news

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free site.

ARCTIC HUNTERS

Meltring sea ice is allowing Killer Whales to hunt for longer in Arctic waters (photo: Getty Images)

Melting sea ice is allowing killer whales to hunt for longer in Arctic waters.

Data collected by the University of Washington has found that as the area of sea ice gets smaller, killer whales hang around more.

The melting sea ice means more open water, which in turn means fewer places for the killer whales’ prey – such as endangered bowhead whales – to hide.

Too many of one species being preyed on by another could lead to an imbalance in the local ecosystem, which would have a negative effect on all other species living in that habitat.

The research team used underwater sound data to track whales over an eight-year period.

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

POETRY WINNER

By Sarisha Mehta from Newcastle-under-Lyme

Poetry winner Sarisha Mehta

I am thrilled to be awarded a top 15 winner in the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award international competition.

Although writing my poem took imagination and effort, I really do think myself lucky that I was considered for this position! My school, Newcastle-under-Lyme School, provided a platform to boost my skills.

The poem I entered was about if the colour blue went extinct from the world; it touches on the theme of climate change. I think this is a massive problem today, especially considering how much COP26 has been in the news.

I received a letter from my local MP congratulating me on my win, which goes to show that no matter how young we are, we can always make a difference. I hope to continue with my poetry for many years to come.

DIARY DATES

ELF DAY

DECEMBER 3

A day to dress up as Santa’s favourite little helpers and raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society and dementia research. Find out more at alzheimers.org.uk/elf-day.

MOBO AWARDS

DECEMBER 5

The UK’s most famous celebration of black music and culture. Maya Jama, Drake and Arlo Parks are all nominated for awards.

INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEER DAY

DECEMBER 5

Founded by the United Nations to celebrate and recognise the importance of volunteers.

WOW!

A RUSSIAN defence firm founded by President Putin has launched a new aftershave that claims to smell like the cockpit of a Russian stealth fighter jet. The unusual spray is called Checkmate and features scents of glass, natural leather and metals. It’s been released to promote Russia’s new Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fighter.

WEEKLY PUZZLE

Sudoku (photo: Clarity Media Ltd)