Families could eat meals designed by artificial intelligence and employ robots to do their washing and tidying around their 3D printed homes - in just 15 years, a new report claims.

The Future Smart Energy Consumer, commissioned by Smart Energy GB to explore how smart meters are paving the way for future innovations, looks at how technology and our quest to be more sustainable will change our home lives in 2035.

Artificial intelligence (AI) assistants could direct security drones around our fully automated properties - investigating issues such as intruders and devices using more power than they should be, indicating an issue.

Hydroponic gardens will be popular, using smart meter enabled settings to control heat and energy use to provide the perfect environment for growing herbs and plants.

And households won’t be caught out with broken down white goods, with energy data patterns from smart meters predicting when washing machines and fridge freezers will fail.

Green developments

Green developments, made up of 3D printed apartment blocks, could spring up across the nation, while local authorities are predicted to provide those on a low income with grants to become entirely energy self-sufficient.

This will help families install new solar panels, biomass convertors, and battery storage units on their properties, enabling them to generate enough electricity to satisfy all of their household needs and even to sell it to their neighbours.

Outside, greenhouses with grant-funded renewable energy installations could allow people to grow a range of exotic fruits and vegetables which aren’t native to the UK.

And power from the solar panels could allow motorists to charge their electric vehicles using carbon neutral energy.

Smart energy consumer report

The Future Smart Energy Consumer Report was written by Foresight Factory.

They developed it through extensive analysis of consumer trends, data, and conversations with futurists and energy industry experts, and used their expertise in scenario development to paint a picture of the lives of people in 2035, across the entire spectrum of British consumers.

Smart Energy GB has created an illustration which outlines the house of the not-so-far future, which showcases the clever gadgets and sustainable technologies designed to revolutionise mundane chores and help create a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Dan Brooke, Chief Executive, Smart Energy GB, said: "We are on our way to a net zero future and this report gives a fascinating insight into how our day-to-day lives will be revolutionised in just a few short years.

“Artificial intelligence, smart homes and appliances will be able to react to our needs and help us in our increasingly busy lives.

"These changes are happening in the energy sector now and will benefit both the climate and us as consumers.

“There will be more renewable energy from wind and solar, widespread use of electric cars and less reliance on oil, gas and coal for energy generation.

“These innovations are within tantalising reach, and every smart meter installed in Britain takes us one step closer to the modern, efficient energy system required to enable this greener, smarter future.”

Elderly people's wellbeing

An increase in data collected from smart meters, with full consumer consent, could help provide a full picture of elderly people’s wellbeing.

Smart bracelets are also predicted to monitor health, while changes in energy consumption patterns could help indicate other health issues.

The report also investigates how Generation Alpha – those who are due to reach adulthood by 2035 - will experience a very different world to the one their parents grew up in.

Climate change and widespread changes in how they live and work will be pervasive.

With people looking at alternatives to home ownership and with climate change an ever-growing threat, this generation will pivot to new, more sustainable ways of living such as shared 3D printed, low carbon apartments.

The secure use of data will enable them to live a greener lifestyle, generating tailored incentives for environmentally friendly behaviours and allowing them to track their sustainable actions.

It's predicted that Generation Alpha, who will be far more environmentally conscious than previous generations, will be awarded Green Warrior status for their sustainable lifestyle. They'll then display this on their social and dating profiles.

TV presenter and maths expert Rachel Riley, an ambassador for the smart meter rollout, has one child and another on the way who will both be part of Generation Alpha.

She said: “It’s amazing to think how different our lives could be in just 15 years’ time, and what great strides we will be making in tackling climate change.

"Knowing that that my children could be growing up in a world powered by renewable energy, with the incentives and opportunities to live much more sustainable lifestyles than is currently possible is a great comfort.

"And it’s so good to know that, just by taking the small step of getting a smart meter installed, I have contributed to making this future possible for them and for other generations too.”