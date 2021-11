Android users urged to change privacy settings following new update

Brits face holiday nightmare this Christmas as firm admits passport delivery issues

News you can trust since 1920

Brits face holiday nightmare this Christmas as firm admits passport delivery issues

5 new WhatsApp features set to launch in 2022 - including Instagram reels

What will happen to your dog when you die? Dogs Trust reveals many don't know.

These are the top 10 sacrifices people will take to make ends meet

The most and least used railway stations in Britain revealed

Five things NOT to buy on Black Friday expert reveals

Saving the planet - how we can all do our bit

Here's how your star sign can help you design your home

Here's how to spot an Amazon parcel scam - tips and advice if you fall victim to 'brushing' con

Android users urged to change privacy settings following new update