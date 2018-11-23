Worthing WHSmith may not be able to handle volume of customers after Post Office move

Regarding the plan to move Worthing’s Post Office counter to WHSmith (Herald page 4 & online), I do not think this is a good idea at all.

Worthing Post Office is always busy, with queues outside the door sometimes, especially at Christmas.

I cannot see WHSmith being able to handle the volume of customers, even with reorganization of the store.

It is also much easier to park where the post office is now.

If the sorting office is to stay there, as is promised at the moment, why move the post office?

Maybe the plan is to move the Post Office and then move the sorting office at a later date, which will mean Worthing residents will have to travel further afield to collect their parcels?

Heather Atkinson

Adversane Road

Worthing

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Proposal to move Worthing Post Office to WHSmith announced

Residents react to proposal to move Worthing Post Office to WHSmith

Royal Mail ‘considering options’ for former Shoreham Post Office building

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.