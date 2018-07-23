Worthing Symphony Orchestra one of the best in the country

Worthing Symphony Orchestra is not only the best professional orchestra in Sussex, but having been to their most recent concert, is one of the best in the UK.

This is not only my opinion but the same as that of the majority of the audience which willed Chichester Cathedral.

John Gibson (ex-Lancing College) was, as usual, the conductor – a role he has filled for 20 years. He is acclaimed throughout the classical community and, as well as being exceptionally gifted, is able to attract some of the very best soloists.

Jess Gilliam, in 2016, was the first saxophonist to win the woodwind final of the BBC Musician of the Year. She, together with the world-famous Kosmos Trio, played in the first half and transfixed the audience with their incredible virtuosity.

Following the interval, the magnificent New World Symphony (Dvořák) was given great power and sensitivity by the orchestra.

At the finale, they received tumultuous applause.

The new season of concerts in Worthing commences on September 2, at the Assembly Hall, which, according to the BBC, has the best acoustics of any concert hall in Europe.

As a Symphony Society member, I was immensely proud of our orchestra on Thursday night.

Now, I very much hope that news of their prowess will be spread far and wide.

It would be nice to think that, in the future, audiences for all concerts will be entirely full because this is only what Worthing Symphony Orchestra deserves.

John Houghton

Ambrose Place

Worthing

