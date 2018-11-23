Worthing Remembrance Day turnout inspires idea to raise money for tribute to First World War injured

How wonderful it was to see the thousands of people who gathered at the Worthing War Memorial, as well as the vast numbers who attended the national Remembrance Day commemoration.

I, like many, were educated of the ‘horrors of war’ by poets such as Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon and Edward Blunden and more recently by Peter Jackson’s painstakingly restored World War One footage in ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’.

Remembrance Sunday service at Worthing Town Hall. Pic: Eddie Mitchell SUS-181211-140205001

During the Remembrance service, Tom Wye spoke of not only the number of local servicemen who had been killed in World War One but also of the vast number of military who had returned to Worthing suffering from both physical and mental injuries, many dying within months of reaching home.

Would it be possible to raise money (e.g., via a crowdfunding page) for a fitting tribute that would not only publicly acknowledge their names but also honour their sacrifice?

Lesley James

Sackville Road, Worthing

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Remembrance Sunday: Here are some of Worthing’s spectacular Armistice Day tributes

Lancing pays its respects to the fallen at Remembrance events

Remembrance Day 2018: Honouring Worthing’s First World War fallen 100 years after Armistice Day

Remembrance Sunday: Watch over 4,000 people attend Worthing’s moving Armistice Day commemorations

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.