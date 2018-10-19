Worthing needs more public slipways if it is to become a watersports hub

To enable Worthing to become a ‘hub for watersports’, as reported in last week’s Herald (Oct 11 and online),then perhaps the first requirement would be access to the sea.

Worthing has one public slipway that gives no realistic access to the sea.

The one ramp available from the car park opposite Seafield Avenue in Goring is at the top of a steep ramp and fitted with a height barrier thus preventing access for anything larger than a lilo or jet ski, if you have the strength and man power to push it up the slope.

The Worthing Sailing Club ramp is private and only accessible through the club’s compound.

Between the launching ramp at Littlehampton Lifeboat station and the inadequate ramp in Ropetackle, Shoreham, there is no public launching facility to the open sea suitable for a dinghy or small boat sailor.

The ramp in Shoreham launches you between the A259 and railway bridges, and that’s as close as you can get to the sea if your boat has a mast.

Worthing has also banned overnight parking along Goring Greensward, hardly a welcome to the seaside for the water sports enthusiast.

The facilities of showers and toilets could be developed at the Plantation toilet block as well as a screened area for camper vans.

These facilities could provide useful revenue for the windy winter months when kitesurfers often outnumber beach users. If Worthing is serious about becoming a ‘watersports hub’ then you will need a bit more than just being able to see the sea.

Chris Lane

Smugglers Walk

Goring

