Will A27 funding be lost because of Brexit and money being diverted to HS2 and Crossrail?

I agree with Martyn Hinchcliffe (Herald, December 13) – residents have suffered long enough from the pollution and chaos, traffic on the A27 creates.

Sadly however, I cannot see much hope of anything being done for decades when Secretary of State Grayling has just announced billions from the roads budget will be diverted to bail out HS2 and Crossrail overspend.

Although it has been said the Worthing and Lancing section would be eligible for funding from the massive EU transport fund.

Unfortunately, as the Secretary of State and local MP’s support exiting the EU, I guess that funding stream must now be a non starter.

John Hughes

Welland Road, Worthing

