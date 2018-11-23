White poppy is a reminder to bring armed disputes to an end

I disagree with what Nick Herbert said in his column about white poppies in the Herald of November 8.

I wore a red poppy to remember the servicemen and women who died in both world wars, and a white poppy to remember the civilian population who died, and continue to die, as a result of war.

White poppies

I am in agreement that the scale of global conflict today, and the continuing loss of life, is a modern tragedy and that we should all work harder to bring armed disputes to an end. The white poppy is a reminder of this.

One thing this country could do is to cease to host arms fairs at which other countries are encouraged to buy arms from us, the dilemma being that the arms trade is an important part of our economy and, therefore, we allow it to continue.

Mrs P. Nightingale

Hyde Street, Upper Beeding

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Remembrance Sunday: Here are some of Worthing’s spectacular Armistice Day tributes

Lancing pays its respects to the fallen at Remembrance events

Remembrance Day 2018: Honouring Worthing’s First World War fallen 100 years after Armistice Day

Remembrance Sunday: Watch over 4,000 people attend Worthing’s moving Armistice Day commemorations

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.