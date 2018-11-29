White poppies show the nature of remembrance is changing

I fully agree with Mrs Nightingale (letters, November 22) concerning the white poppy. When it was established by the Peace Pledge Union in 1932, the white poppy was not intended as a rival to its red equivalent but as a sign of the wearer’s commitment to peace.

There is no conflict between the two. Consider also the purple poppy, worn by many in remembrance of the animals killed in war. Over eight-million horses and mules were killed in the First World War.

White poppies

Less than three per cent of horses sent to Europe from Britain returned, most being killed not in battle but due to perceived ‘difficulties’ in repatriation.

The Sasha Animal Foundation, which organises the purple poppy collection, holds it in September to a avoid clashing with the red poppy appeal.

The nature of remembrance is changing. The voices of 1914-1918 are lost to us and those of 1939-1945 are growing ever fainter.

New ways of remembering are developing and Mrs Nightingale’s approach is one of these.

Bryan Robinson

Winchester Road, Worthing

