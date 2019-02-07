Time to ban private cars to force motorists onto public transport?

Should the private motor car be banned from our roads?

The simple fact is that most car owners are not essential car users.

Drivers like the convenience that a private car affords and prefer not to walk or use public transport.

The private motor vehicle pollutes and blights the environment, and is responsible for a huge amount of human misery.

The demise of non-essential car use, and a corresponding increase in the availability of public transport, would bring benefits in terms of health, welfare and environmental appreciation.

I. Fox

Rope Walk

Littlehampton

