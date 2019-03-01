Support for New Monks Farm development plans: shunning IKEA would be ‘foolishness’

The Coastal West Sussex Partnership continues to strongly support the New Monks Farm development.

We don’t get many opportunities like this on the coast and we must seize them when they present themselves.

An artist's impression of how the new IKEA in Lancing could look

As a partnership, we work together to improve economic prosperity along the coastal strip. This application will support sustainable growth across the wider coastal area.

The development will bring new jobs, new homes and new open space.

We will also be attracting a major employer in IKEA, which will be offering training, jobs at all levels and opportunities for our workforce to develop and thrive.

In these uncertain times, when major employers are shutting down their UK operations and causing severe job losses, a company like IKEA should be welcomed with open arms. It would be foolishness to shun them.

Henry Powell

Chairman, Coastal West Sussex Partnership

