Sign Scope petition to let families of disabled children know they are not alone

Negative attitudes towards disabled children and their families is a blight on our society that needs to be challenged.

As a local resident I’m encouraging my neighbours to sign up to the charity Scope’s campaign on this issue.

Three quarters of parents of disabled children across the country say they have experienced negative comments from the public when they go out with their child. Negative attitudes and inadequate support leave families feeling judged and isolated.

Now is the time for a new Minister for Disabled Children and their families who can lead Government thinking in how to tackle negative attitudes.

People can support the campaign by signing a petition or donating on Scope’s website.

Rosemary Miles

Gratwicke Road, Worthing

