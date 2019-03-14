Resident calls for Adur councillors to vote down West Sompting housing

So, the not-entirely unexpected planning application is now in from Persimmon homes and Sompting Estate to build 520 houses in West Sompting.

This comes after the approval for the New Monks Farm/IKEA development last year.

Planning permission has been put in for 520 houses. Picture: Chris Etchells

The traffic gridlock in West Street, Sompting, is of course well documented, and it doesn’t take a genius to work out the effect it will have with all these new houses and a failure to provide some sort of bypass to the existing A27.

How can anyone in their right mind allow this to go ahead?

It is not just the traffic, of course, there are other parts of the infrastructure which have been ignored, such as schools and GP surgeries which will not be able to cope.

Maybe this time our elected Adur councillors will stand up for their constituents and, when the time comes, vote down these ridiculous plans. However, I’m not holding my breath!

Phil Moggridge

Dankton Gardens, Sompting

---

---

