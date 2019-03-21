New Lancing footpath makes walking much safer

The long-anticipated and planned-for footpath for Manor Road, North Lancing, is now completed and makes walking much safer, as pedestrians no longer have to keep crossing Manor Road, which is a busy road and also used as a rat run from the dreaded A27.

I would like to thank the work of the Manor ward community liaison panel and the other Lancing neighbourhood groups.

Councillor George Barton, councillor Carol Albury, chairman of the neighbourhood panel Ken Carr, and residents Virginia Kemp with Tuppany, Nicky Prior with grandson Ledley and Kie the dog

These have provided a forum for parents and all residents to voice concerns and press for change.

Well done from a happy walker.

Virginia Kemp

Mill Road, North Lancing

---

---

---

