More police officers needed to walk the streets

My father was police officer. Forty years in the police, unblemished record and eight commendations to his name.

After retiring, he said: “I despair about the police, all they seem to do is drive around in cars.”

My father patrolled around Worthing town centre with four other officers, five in all.

They would check shop doors, back and front. If a shop door had damage to it there was a chance that the premises had been broken into, therefore a radio message would be sent to other officers in the vicinity.

They would respond on foot. If a car was required they would call one in to take the prisoner to the ‘nick’.

I feel we need to have officers walking the streets – a visible presence instead of going past in a car.

Graham Tooley

Mill Pond Way, Littlehampton

