More housing on Littlehampton Waitrose site will put even more pressure on strained medical services

So plans for the old Waitrose site mean yet more retail property going for housing – after all the flats around the station, the old market site, Ockendens, The Globe and General Henry pubs, the list goes on and on.

Where are the medical facilities for these new occupants? Answer: there aren’t any.

The Waitrose supermarket in Avon Road, Littlehampton, could be turned into 83 houses

Since the Arun surgery closed I have joined Westcourt, which is now due to merge with another surgery, with yet another surgery closing in Rustington.

Currently, all day appointments are gone by 8.05am.

I could not get through to book a flu jab and had to wait one month.

I am on and eight-week waiting list for physiotherapy and Littlehampton Hospital is a pipe dream.

The future looks very bleak.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road, Littlehampton

