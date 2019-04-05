Mindless removal of trees in Angmering

Who is the person responsible for the mindless removal of the trees along the road near Angmering school?

Were local people told about their removal and were we considered or asked about our opinions?

Fiona Franks's picture of how the A259 at Angmering looked before trees were removed

The answer to that is probably not.

So much for a democratic society.

Fiona Franks's picture of how the A259 at Angmering looked after trees were removed

Graham Tooley

Mill Pond Way, East Preston

---

---

