Look and Sea Centre is part of Littlehampton’s unique identity

We moved here a year ago and were struck by the wonderful community spirit and sense of heritage which Littlehampton has.

The Look & Sea Centre is a gem (as is Littlehampton Museum).

The Look and Sea Centre in Littlehampton Harbour

It would be a very great shame if the educational element of the centre was to be lost as Littlehampton would lose part of its unique identity.

Elisabeth Alder

Church Street, Littlehampton

