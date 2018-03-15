LETTER: Worthy of the West End

Last week, the West End hit the Lancing and Worthing areas in the form of a production of Godspell, performed by pupils of the Sir Robert Woodard Academy at the packed Pavilion Theatre.

It was a truly amazing production, worthy of any West End Theatre, with players who will surely join the performing arts profession when they leave school. Backed up by a chorus drawn from the local primary schools, as well as the academy itself, the lead players were absolutely faultless. Whilst out of sight, the band hidden in the pits were equally as professional, my only complaint being that the drummer wouldn’t let me have a go!

Congratulations to the performers, the musicians and the production team for a brilliant show – you should all be very proud, as should the parents of such talented youngsters.

George Barton

County councillor for North Lancing and Sompting, district councillor for Sompting Peverel,

West Street, Sompting

