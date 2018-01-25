LETTER: Wish for a more varied offering

Many people seem to be mourning the non-appearance of Nando’s restaurant in Worthing.

May I suggest that there is one crucial element not represented in the plan for our ‘restaurant quarter’ – vegan and vegetarian establishments.

This will bring variety to the eateries on offer and cater (in a literal sense) for a growing category of diners. If our town wishes to challenge Brighton for ‘destination dining’ then we need to broaden our offering.

Maybe some of the Brighton restaurants would consider opening branches here? That would provide a more varied menu.

Bryan Robinson

Winchester Road

Worthing

