LETTER: Will we still be able to shelter?

Many weeks ago I wrote to the town planning committee about the proposed café and kitesurfing school which are to replace the existing shelter in Sea Road, Littlehampton, opposite the sewage pumping station.

I have not yet had a reply, so decided a letter in the Gazette might get a response from someone who knows.

What I want to know is: will it still be possible for people to shelter there at all times, as now, without having to buy something at the café?

It is one of the very few shelters left, which naturally give shelter whatever direction the wind is coming from and is, therefore, an important amenity.

I assume that ongoing shelter was written into the contract, but cannot detect it from the plans.

Di Brown

Broadmark Lane Rustington

