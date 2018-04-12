LETTER: Will the new system work?

Under the heading ‘Littlehampton and Shoreham ambulance services to be centralised to Worthing’, readers were told that the ambulance stations in the two towns are to be downgraded with services transferred centrally to a Worthing ‘make-ready’ centre, where vehicle preparation teams will be employed to clean, restock and maintain the service’s vehicles.

The article continued by saying that this will result in paramedics, who previously undertook these tasks, being able spend more time treating patients. I am clearly missing something here and am hoping that someone can enlighten me.

How will the paramedics be able to spend more time treating their patients, especially in a major emergency, if some of their machines are miles away in Worthing, instead of being close at hand in Shoreham and Littlehampton?

Is this yet another idea that looks great on paper but turns out to be flawed in execution?

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

Lancing



