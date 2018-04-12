LETTER: Why do police not take action?

It is disgraceful that a Littlehampton Badmington Club has closed due to vandals.

Police know the culprits, so why do they not act? Probably because they cannot be bothered, like cycling on the pavement and vehicles parked on the pavement.

Daily life is getting increasingly dangerous due to their inaction.

I would like Katy Bourne’s comment on this.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road Littlehampton

