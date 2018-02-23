LETTER: Who needs the real Olympics?

Who needs to go to South Korea when we have our very own ‘Winter Olympics’?

Once again, the Littlehampton Pancake Olympics in the precinct last Saturday were great fun!

The Baptist Church team didn’t win anything this year, but we all enjoyed taking part and appreciated the opportunity to be able to raise much-needed funds for our much-needed foodbank.

We would like to thank all the organisers and supporters for yet another great, free event, all the other participants who helped to make it fun, all the wonderful people who came to cheer and support us on such a very cold, damp day, and Morrisons for the doughnuts! Many, many thanks to all.

Di Brown

Littlehampton Baptist Church

Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton

