LETTER: Where is second blow to kiosk?

Following the inevitable photo-op of The Mayor using a machine to smash the roof of the kiosk at Teville Gate, I am disappointed that no-one has yet struck a second blow.

Despite the beautifully painted hoarding, the wreck is still visible from ground level thus creating a worse eyesore than before!

Please tell me the project will continue.

Ron Turner

Broadwater Road, Worthing

---

