LETTER: Where is all the local talent?

You have published a couple of articles recently regarding Worthing’s first Gay Pride event on July 14.

This has been a much-longed-for cultural event and its organisation and arrival is to be applauded.

However, there seems to be a paucity of local talent in the lineup and it would appear that some of the live acts are being shipped in from Brighton and beyond.

I appreciate that Brighton has been doing this a lot longer than we have, but we have an absolute wealth of Worthing-based acts – such as the brilliant trio, Violet, – who would be perfect for such an event. I know of at least two local bands which contain members of the gay community who would love to have been included in the inaugural event.

Gay Pride surely is all about ‘inclusion’, so I hope the Pride committee will look towards being more inclusive next year in terms of our wealth of local performers.

Nik Katz

George V Avenue

Worthing

