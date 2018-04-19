LETTER: Wheel another positive for town

My wife and I visited the town’s latest attraction, Worthing’s wheel, last Wednesday afternoon and enjoyed the fabulous views over West Sussex.

The staff said how they were staying towards the east of the town in caravans (near the BP garage) and revealed how it costs over £2,000 to remove the giant structure.

As the wheel rolls away, the spring sunshine will brighten the year and set a precedent for more positive things in our very-much-loved seaside town.

Daniel De Conceicao Silva

Victoria Park Gardens

Worthing

