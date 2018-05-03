LETTER: What about the cyclists?

Having read the court round-up of April 19, I am sure other readers will find the same of interest, although I doubt the smokers will be pleased.

What a pity similar action does not seem to happen in respect of cyclists, many of whom seem to think they can do just as they like.

One day we shall see a terrible accident in the alley alongside Peacocks, which does not run straight through and has a blind spot in the precinct. Even walking you do not always see who is waiting to enter.

It was here that I witnessed two bikes and only a few days previously had seen a youngster on a bike talking on his mobile about to enter Arundel Road.

In both instances police were not far away in vehicles, but never the twain shall meet.

E. Benham

Gloucester Place Littlehampton

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.