LETTER: What a great place to live

Wow! What a wonderful gala performance last Saturday at our very own Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton!

Why go further afield when we have such a wealth of talent right on our doorstep?

Many thanks to all the groups who gave us such great entertainment, and to the mayor and all who helped in organising, producing, etc.

I trust we raised lots of money for two of our very popular local amenities, Mewsbrook Park and our miniature railway.

As I cycled back home to Rustington along the seafront, I thought, once again, ‘what a great place to live’.

Di Brown

Broadmark Lane

Rustington

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.