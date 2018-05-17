LETTER: Well done for the clear-up

Very laudable of those people volunteering to litter pick in Durrington Cemetery on the Saturday morning.

If they are not home by Monday evening it’s because they will be lost in the long grass.

Richard Greet

Littlehampton Road

Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.