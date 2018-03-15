LETTER: Well done for beach clean

Congratulations to all those who took part in the enormous clean up on our lovely beach, terrific. I wish I had taken part, too.

However, I have done something, like picking up bits of this plastic stuff dropped on our streets.

Also now getting milk in glass bottles from Milk & More – yes, just a little more expensive, but it made me feel good, so I hope some might follow my example.

There are a few loose vegetables available in Shoreham, I also make a visit every couple of weeks to Swains in Henfield to stock up with superb fresh veg.

Gretel Graville

Queens Place Shoreham

