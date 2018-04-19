LETTER: We shouldn’t ‘lose’ a celebrity

I was very interested to read of the proposed redevelopment of seven to 27 houses in Albion Street Southwick. It is a very debatable point, 53 flats or updating as family homes.

Maybe another consideration would be that I believe the famous contralto Dame Clara Butt (1874-1936) was either born in or lived in one of those houses.

I recall some years ago when there was a debate about her, her connection with the house was well known, but the discussion was whether the house in question was actually in Kingston Buci at the time and not Southwick. Wikipedia (which gives quite a lot about Dame Clara, her family and career) says Southwick.

But either way I think it would be a pity to redevelop without at least plans for a blue plaque. Southwick hasn’t got such a lot of celebrities that we can afford to ‘lose’ one on the development way!

Rosemary Biggs

Albion Street

Southwick

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.