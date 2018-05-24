LETTER: Ways to help fund our NHS

I have thought of another idea in addition to the one about adverts on ambulances and NHS vehicles.

How about sticking adverts on the sides of trains, paid for by private enterprise, to help the NHS? Also on lorries, but they couldn’t be rival firms. Half of this money could go to charity and half to the lorry owners.

Now housing: there was a recent report on the news about the decline in footfall in town centres. This was -5.4 per cent, hence shops empty and closed down and landlords losing money on rent. So the idea would be if the shop was empty for, say, three months, the Government would buy these, relax the planning rules and turn these into flats, helping the housing crisis.

The council could collect the rent making them prosper and repair more potholes. This whole idea could be paid for out of the foreign aid budget as charity begins at home and as the UK is our home that saying is right.

This scheme could be rolled out over whole of the UK.

Adrian Crowley

Limbrick Lane, Worthing

