LETTER: Warning against globalisation?

The collapse of Carillion, and its domino effects, is simply one more reason for us to avoid top-down globalisation. And control by plutocrats.

The situation will only get potentially worse with artificial intelligence in the offing, reducing human effort to folly.

Large corporations need to be broken up and localised.

All progress has been the product of cooperation and not rank competition.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

