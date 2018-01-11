LETTER: ‘Vindicated’ over 20mph

Worthing people have been vindicated in rejecting the Twenty is Plenty scheme.

Bath and North East Somerset spent £871,000 bringing in 13 of the zones.

The rate of people killed or seriously injured went up in seven of the 13 areas in the 12 months after they were installed. In others it either stayed the same or went down. The report published by the council claims that this follows the national trend.

The report concluded that the rise in casualty numbers would suggest against further expansion of the schemes.

However, the council say that the zones will stay in place as it would cost as much to reverse them as it did to install them. In last week’s Herald you report that the scheme is to be introduced in Findon Village. Let us hope that Findon council reads the report and thinks again.

I agree that it isn’t safe to travel over most places in the village at over 20mph. The streets are narrow and have few street lights.

As the 20mph schemes are either ineffective or increase the number of accidents, it would be a waste of public money to go ahead with it. If they wish to make the streets safer they could increase the number of street lights.

Chris Gould

Georgia Avenue

Worthing