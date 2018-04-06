LETTER: ‘UKIP will be like a phoenix’

Several weeks ago, Nigel Farage appeared on the BBC One programme Question Time. Needless to say, one of the questions asked by a member of the audience was about Brexit.

Mr Farage said that what Theresa May said about Brexit he and UKIP have been saying for the past 20 years.

He is right, for I am a member of UKIP and I know for a fact that UKIP members up and down the country have put literally thousands of leaflefts through people’s letter boxes over the years.

For people who think Theresa May is doing a good job as regards Brexit, well, she is not telling UKIP supporters anything new. She is not telling us anything that we did not already know.

As far as I’m concerned, although UKIP does not have any MPs at the moment, the other parties are all 15 to 20 years behind UKIP. In due course, UKIP will be like a phoenix rising from the Ashes (give them time).

Peter Harvey

Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach

